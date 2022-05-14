Heatstroke response camps established in Faisalabad

The district administration in collaboration with Health department has established Heatstroke Response Camps at 51 places in the district to provide treatment to the heat affected people

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :The district administration in collaboration with Health department has established Heatstroke Response Camps at 51 places in the district to provide treatment to the heat affected people.

A spokesman of local administration said on Saturday that these camps were set up at Railway Station, Clock Tower Chowk, City Transport Terminal and General Bus Stand in Tehsil City, Aminpur Bungalow, Adda Dijkot, Adda Painsara in Tehsil Sadar, GTS Adda, Adda Khurarianwala, Sitiana Bungalow in Tehsil Jaranwala, Mochi Bazaar in Tehsil Chak Jhumra, Ittefaq Travels, Mamonkanjan, Garh Fateh Shah in Tehsil Tandlianwala, Chowk Ghanta Ghar, Zia Market and Adda Mureedwala in Tehsil Sammundri. � Similarly, camps were also established in 6 Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospitals of the district in addition to Allied Hospital, District Headquarter (DHQ) Hospital, Government General Hospital Samanabad, Government General Hospital Haseeb Shaheed Colony while these camps were also setup in 17 Rural Health Centers and 9 stations of Rescue 1122 including GTS Chowk Station, Sargodha Road Station, Khurarianwala Station, Jaranwala Station, Jhang Road Station, Sammundri Station, Jaranwala Station, Tandlianwala Station and Chak Jhumra Station, he added.

� Meanwhile, CEO Health Dr Bilal Ahmad along with Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Sahibazada Muhammad Yousuf also visited various response camps and reviewed the arrangements and availability of medical facilities there. �Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shehzad in a message on Saturday appealed the people to adopt precautionary measures to protect themselves as well as their children from current heat wave.

The people should prefer to remain in the houses or at shady places during day time. They should also complete their routine matters before severity of sunshine and avoid from parking their vehicles in open and un-shady places, he added.