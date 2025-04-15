Heatwave alert issued for South Punjab as temperature rises

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) In response to the rising temperature across South Punjab, the Health and Population Department has issued an official heatwave alert to ensure public safety and medical preparedness.

A spokesperson for the Health and Population Dept said on Tuesday that Director General Health Services South Punjab, Dr Ali Mehdi, has been appointed as the focal person for coordination and issuing guidelines related to heatstroke. On the special directives of Muhammad Shehbaz Hussain, Special Secretary Department of Health and Population South Punjab, instructions have been circulated to all Divisional commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, and District Health Authorities in the region.

He stated that the Chief Minister’s mobile Hospital would be deployed in heatwave-affected areas, and trained personnel will be stationed at dedicated heatstroke camps to ensure swift and effective medical response.

Hospitals and health centers have also been directed to enhance public awareness regarding heatstroke prevention, the spokesperson said, adding that health authorities have been asked to coordinate closely with Rescue 1122, Civil Defence, and other relevant departments to ensure timely response in emergencies.

Furthermore, arrangements must be made in waiting areas of all health centers to provide shade, ventilation, and access to clean, cold drinking water.

Hospitals have been ordered to keep air-conditioners functional in all indoor wards, maintain a steady supply of fuel, and ensure that generators are operational to tackle potential power outages during the heatwave, he explained.

Special Secretary Muhammad Shehbaz Hussain said that due to rapid environmental changes, the region is experiencing an early and intense wave of heat. He urged the public to take precautionary measures, advising citizens to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities, stay hydrated with water and healthy drinks, and, if required to go outside, to cover their head, neck, and face and avoid sun exposure.