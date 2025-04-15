Heatwave Alert Issued For South Punjab As Temperature Rises
Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2025 | 06:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) In response to the rising temperature across South Punjab, the Health and Population Department has issued an official heatwave alert to ensure public safety and medical preparedness.
A spokesperson for the Health and Population Dept said on Tuesday that Director General Health Services South Punjab, Dr Ali Mehdi, has been appointed as the focal person for coordination and issuing guidelines related to heatstroke. On the special directives of Muhammad Shehbaz Hussain, Special Secretary Department of Health and Population South Punjab, instructions have been circulated to all Divisional commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, and District Health Authorities in the region.
He stated that the Chief Minister’s mobile Hospital would be deployed in heatwave-affected areas, and trained personnel will be stationed at dedicated heatstroke camps to ensure swift and effective medical response.
Hospitals and health centers have also been directed to enhance public awareness regarding heatstroke prevention, the spokesperson said, adding that health authorities have been asked to coordinate closely with Rescue 1122, Civil Defence, and other relevant departments to ensure timely response in emergencies.
Furthermore, arrangements must be made in waiting areas of all health centers to provide shade, ventilation, and access to clean, cold drinking water.
Hospitals have been ordered to keep air-conditioners functional in all indoor wards, maintain a steady supply of fuel, and ensure that generators are operational to tackle potential power outages during the heatwave, he explained.
Special Secretary Muhammad Shehbaz Hussain said that due to rapid environmental changes, the region is experiencing an early and intense wave of heat. He urged the public to take precautionary measures, advising citizens to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities, stay hydrated with water and healthy drinks, and, if required to go outside, to cover their head, neck, and face and avoid sun exposure.
Recent Stories
Realme C75x Takes Over Social Media After Being Dananeer’s Favourite Phone — ..
Petroleum prices in Pakistan likely to drop by up to Rs8.50 per litre
Vivo Launches Three-Year CSR Initiative “Capture the Future” in Partnership ..
Small aircraft crashes in Punjab's Vehari; both pilots survive
Traffic accident on Indus Highway kills 12 in Karak
Three Balochistan Constabulary personnel martyred in Mastung blast
Rabdan Academy welcomes international students from Indonesia, US
Abu Dhabi Global Health Week second edition kicks off
National Olympic Committee participates in 2nd OCA Gender Equity Seminar in Brun ..
UN expresses deep concern over Israeli strike on Gaza hospital
March 2025 warmest on record in Europe
AD Ports Group's Noatum Logistics acquires 152 new long-haul trucks
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CII chairman urges Muslim world to take stand against Israeli aggression in Gaza5 minutes ago
-
Heatwave alert issued for South Punjab as temperature rises5 minutes ago
-
Bird breeders express concerns on raids5 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews ant-polio drive arrangements5 minutes ago
-
Afghan ringleader of notorious robbery gang arrested in Nowshera15 minutes ago
-
Human excellence lies in ability to argue with reason: Senator Irfan Siddiqui15 minutes ago
-
Khairpur Gymkhana Club to undergo revamp & receive ownership15 minutes ago
-
Two dead, six injured in Haripur bus accident15 minutes ago
-
Commerce Minister bids farewell to Young Agri-graduates at Islamabad Airport15 minutes ago
-
DHO visits primary health center25 minutes ago
-
Wedding hall fined25 minutes ago
-
Wildfire ravages Haripur forests, devastates Billion Tree Tsunami Project25 minutes ago