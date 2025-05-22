Heatwave alert, Rawalpindi doctors advise increase hydrants intake

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The current heatwave has pushed temperatures 4-5°C above normal, creating a surge in demand for traditional cooling drinks like Shakar Cola, made from jaggery and Shakanjebeen, a lemon water drink across local markets.

However, health experts caution these should supplement, not replace, water intake. Authorities have begun setting up emergency cooling stations in high-risk areas as the meteorological department predicts continued extreme temperatures.

Dr. Yousaf, a neurologist at DHQ Hospital said that the unprecedented heat demands immediate action. "Residents must drink at least 4 to 5 liters of water daily and limit outdoor exposure between 11 AM to 4 PM", he advised.

Dr. Parvez, also urged the citizens to use maximum hydrants to refrain from directing the sun.

"We're seeing dangerous heatstroke cases. Wear light clothing, use umbrellas outdoors, and immediately seek medical help for symptoms like dizziness or no sweating", he said and added children and elderly need extra care in this extreme weather."

Medical teams advise residents to check on vulnerable neighbors and avoid unnecessary sun exposure during peak hours.

The Punjab government has already announced summer vacations from 28th May till 15th August as a precautionary measure to save children and youth from heat stroke. #APP/395