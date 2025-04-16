Heatwave Awareness Seminar Held In Lodhran
Published April 16, 2025
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) organised an awareness seminar at Government Higher Secondary School Lodhran.
The event aimed to educate students and the public about preventive measures to stay safe during extreme heat conditions.
The seminar was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Asad Ali Budh, CEO District education Authority Dr Israr Ahmad, District Health Officer (PS) Dr. Riaz Hussain, PS Health Dr. Umar Iqbal, Principal of the host school Azam Malik, Rescue 1122 officers, health officials, and a large number of students.
District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Shakil Ahmad delivered a detailed lecture on heatwave prevention. He emphasised the importance of staying indoors during peak heat hours, covering the head while going outside, and drinking plenty of cold water and fluids to stay hydrated.
Dr Riaz Hussain from the health department also addressed the participants, sharing vital medical information about heat-related illnesses and how to avoid them.
Speaking at the event, Additional Deputy Commissioner Asad Ali Budh said that awareness session on heatwave safety would continue daily in various educational institutions across the district. He also appreciated the collaborative efforts of Rescue 1122 and the district administration in tackling the risks posed by the heatwave.
In addition to awareness programs, Rescue 1122 and the district administration have established heatwave relief camps across the district. The camps were equipped with cold water and first aid facilities for the public.
Following the seminar, DEO Engineer Shakil Ahmad visited various heatwave camps and briefed citizens on safety practices to protect themselves during extreme weather conditions.
