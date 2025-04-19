Heatwave can cause premature aging, skin cancer risk, warns skin specialist

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) Renowned skin specialist Saturday recommended to create awareness about the dangerous effects of heatwaves on skin health, emphasizing that prolonged exposure to scorching temperatures can cause skin burns, premature aging and even skin cancer.

Dr.Khurram Mushir, a Skin Specialist talking to a private news channel said that as the temperature soars during the summer months, it is essential to take precautions to protect our skin from the harsh sun.

He stressed to create awareness as key to preventing skin damage, added that people must take necessary measures to shield their skin from the sun's harmful rays.

According to Dr Khurram the ultraviolet (UV) rays emitted by the sun are the Primary cause of skin damage during heatwaves. UV rays can penetrate deep into the skin, causing DNA damage, inflammation and even skin cancer.

Prolonged exposure to UV rays can also lead to premature aging, wrinkles and age spots.

Dr further warns that people who spend extended periods outdoors, such as construction workers, farmers and athletes are at a higher risk of developing skin-related problems.

Expert also recommends several precautions to protect your skin from the harsh sun, adding, these include applying a broad-spectrum sunscreen with a Sun Protection Factor (SPF) of at least 30, wearing protective clothing such as hats, long-sleeved shirts and pants and seeking shade when the sun is at its strongest.

Additionally, people should avoid spending time outdoors between 10 am and 4 pm, when the sun's rays are most intense. By taking these simple precautions, individuals can significantly reduce their risk of skin damage and skin cancer, he added.

He also emphasizes the importance of early detection and treatment of skin-related problems.

Regular skin check-ups can help identify potential issues before they become severe. People should be aware of any changes in their skin, such as new moles, freckles, or unusual growths and consult a dermatologist if they notice anything suspicious, he mentioned.

By being proactive about skin health, individuals can prevent long-term damage and reduce their risk of skin cancer, he added.