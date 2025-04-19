Heatwave Can Cause Premature Aging, Skin Cancer Risk, Warns Skin Specialist
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2025 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) Renowned skin specialist Saturday recommended to create awareness about the dangerous effects of heatwaves on skin health, emphasizing that prolonged exposure to scorching temperatures can cause skin burns, premature aging and even skin cancer.
Dr.Khurram Mushir, a Skin Specialist talking to a private news channel said that as the temperature soars during the summer months, it is essential to take precautions to protect our skin from the harsh sun.
He stressed to create awareness as key to preventing skin damage, added that people must take necessary measures to shield their skin from the sun's harmful rays.
According to Dr Khurram the ultraviolet (UV) rays emitted by the sun are the Primary cause of skin damage during heatwaves. UV rays can penetrate deep into the skin, causing DNA damage, inflammation and even skin cancer.
Prolonged exposure to UV rays can also lead to premature aging, wrinkles and age spots.
Dr further warns that people who spend extended periods outdoors, such as construction workers, farmers and athletes are at a higher risk of developing skin-related problems.
Expert also recommends several precautions to protect your skin from the harsh sun, adding, these include applying a broad-spectrum sunscreen with a Sun Protection Factor (SPF) of at least 30, wearing protective clothing such as hats, long-sleeved shirts and pants and seeking shade when the sun is at its strongest.
Additionally, people should avoid spending time outdoors between 10 am and 4 pm, when the sun's rays are most intense. By taking these simple precautions, individuals can significantly reduce their risk of skin damage and skin cancer, he added.
He also emphasizes the importance of early detection and treatment of skin-related problems.
Regular skin check-ups can help identify potential issues before they become severe. People should be aware of any changes in their skin, such as new moles, freckles, or unusual growths and consult a dermatologist if they notice anything suspicious, he mentioned.
By being proactive about skin health, individuals can prevent long-term damage and reduce their risk of skin cancer, he added.
Recent Stories
Earthquake tremors hit Islamabad, Lahore and parts of Pakistan- April 19
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2025
Model Faheema Awan opens up about losing her husband on Eid
PSL X: Karachi Kings beat Quetta Gladiators by 56 runs
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Pakistan’s all matches to be played at neu ..
Gold price falls by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan
LHC bans media interviews of detainees in Punjab police stations
PSL 2025 Match 08 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..
Arshad Chaiwala given time on plea against NADRA for blocking his ID
Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida University
Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid rising trend
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Heatwave can cause premature aging, skin cancer risk, warns skin specialist2 minutes ago
-
Earthquake tremors hit Islamabad, Lahore and parts of Pakistan- April 193 minutes ago
-
Kheal Das Kohistani credits PML-N leadership for navigating country out of default12 minutes ago
-
Houses, orchards destroyed as heavy rains, hailstorm wreak havoc in IIOJK1 hour ago
-
DPM/FM Dar arrives in Kabul on day-long official visit1 hour ago
-
PM vows agricultural revival through innovation, scientific reforms2 hours ago
-
DPM/FM departs to Kabul on an official visit2 hours ago
-
Polio vaccination drive to reach every corner of Pakistan from Monday2 hours ago
-
Dumper, motorcycle collision in Chiniot claims 2 lives3 hours ago
-
JI holds public gathering in solidarity with Gaza12 hours ago
-
PMD forecast rain, thunderstorms in upper, central region:PMD13 hours ago
-
Bilawal suggests employing biosaline agriculture to address canals issue13 hours ago