Heatwave Continues In Lahore

Umer Jamshaid Published May 18, 2025 | 06:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) The provincial capital, along with most of the plains across the country, will continue to experience an intense heatwave over the next two to three days.

According to the Meteorological Department, daytime temperatures in the upper regions—Central and Upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan—are expected to remain 5°C to 7°C above normal. Meanwhile, southern areas including Sindh, South Punjab, and Balochistan may see temperatures 4°C to 6°C above the seasonal average.

On Sunday, the weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, with extremely hot conditions prevailing in the plains.

However, rain accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms is expected at isolated locations in Gilgit-Baltistan, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Northeast Punjab, and the Potohar region during the evening or night.

Similar conditions are forecast for Monday. Most areas will remain hot and dry, with extreme heat in the plains. Isolated rain, wind, and thunderstorms—with the possibility of hail—are likely in Gilgit-Baltistan, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Upper Punjab, and the Potohar region.

