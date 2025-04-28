Heatwave Fuels Surge In Air Cooler Sales In Twin Cities
Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2025 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) The scorching heatwave gripping the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi has led to a significant spike in sales of air coolers, with retailers reporting a surge in demand over the past few weeks.
As temperatures soared, residents of the twin cities flocked to markets to beat the heat, resulting in a substantial increase in air cooler sales.
Retailers estimate that sales have risen by up to 50% compared to the same period last year.
Retailers were optimistic about continued sales, with some offering discounts and promotions to attract more customers. Saqib, a retailer in Islamabad's F-7 market said they were offering a 10% discount on all air cooler models, and also providing free installation".
"We have never seen such a high demand for air coolers in the past saying that the heatwave has been relentless, and people are willing to invest in anything that can provide relief from the heat,"he stated.
He added as the heatwave shows no signs of abating, residents of the twin cities were likely to continue relying on air coolers to beat the heat adding that with demand expected to remain high, they were gearing up to meet the needs of their customers.
A retailer at a popular electronics market in Rawalpindi said "Summer months see a massive surge in air cooler sales, fueled by growing demand".
"We see a surge in sales of air coolers from April to September, with peak demand in June and July,"he said.
He said prices of air coolers range from ? 15,000 to ? 50,000, depending on the brand, model, and features.
They offer a range of air coolers, from basic models starting at ? 15,000 to high-end models with advanced features like inverter technology and honeycomb cooling pads, which cost up to ? 40,000,he added.
They are seeing a trend towards DC-powered air coolers, which are more energy-efficient and cost-effective in the long run," he told.
The increased demand has also led to a shortage of certain models, with some retailers struggling to keep up with orders,he said.
Saima,a resident of Rawalpindi said "I bought an air cooler for my bedroom, and it's been a lifesaver as the heat was unbearable, and I couldn't sleep without it."
She said she was hesitant to spend money on an air cooler, but the heatwave has been so severe that she had to invest in one. It's worth every penny.
She said that as a middle-class family, air conditioners are out of their budget, so air coolers are a good alternative for them".
As the heatwave continues to grip the twin cities, it's likely that the demand for air coolers will remain high, providing a much-needed respite for residents seeking relief from the sweltering temperatures.
