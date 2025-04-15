Heatwave Grips Country; Temperatures Soar Above Normal Across Regions:PMD
Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2025 | 12:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Hot and dry conditions will persist across most parts of the country on Tuesday, with extreme heat expected in the southern regions, as per forecast of Pakistan Meteorologicak Department (PMD).
Daytime temperatures are projected to soar 6 to 8C above normal in Sindh, South Punjab, and Balochistan, while Central and Upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan may see temperatures 4 to 6C above normal in the coming days.
In Islamabad, hot and dry weather is expected with temperatures 4 to 6C above the seasonal average.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will experience hot and dry conditions in most districts, with chances of gusty winds in southern areas during the afternoon.
Punjab will remain hot and dry, with very hot conditions in southern districts. Gusty winds may blow during the afternoon.
Sindh is likely to face extremely hot weather in upper and central districts, accompanied by gusty winds in the afternoon.
Balochistan will see hot and dry weather across most areas, with gusty afternoon winds expected in southern parts.
Dry weather is anticipated in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, though evenings and nights may turn partly cloudy. Temperatures are expected to be 2 to 4C above normal.
The last 24 hours saw hot and dry weather in most regions, with southern parts experiencing very hot conditions.
Today’s highest recorded temperatures include Sibbi, Shaheed Benazirabad, and Tandojam at 46C, while Padidan, Sakrand, Mohenjo-Daro, Khairpur, Hyderabad, Larkana, and Dadu reached 45C.
The pollen concentration in the air has reached 343 particles per cubic meter today.
Residents are advised to stay hydrated, avoid direct sun exposure during peak hours, and take necessary precautions against heat-related illnesses, especially in the southern regions.
