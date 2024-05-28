Open Menu

Heatwave Likely To Grip Karachi Division From May 29

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 28, 2024 | 09:10 PM

Heatwave likely to grip Karachi division from May 29

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday, forecasted continuity of heatwave conditions over most of the Sindh province while the coastal areas including Karachi may also fall in the grip of heatwave with temperatures likely to soar above 40 C.

According to an alert issued by the Heatwave Early Warning Center of PMD, “Heatwave conditions likely to grip Karachi divisions, Thatta, Badin and Sujawal districts from tomorrow (Wednesday) till 1st June with day time maximum temperatures rising to 40-42 C in Karachi and 42-44 C in Thatta Badin and Sujawal during the period.”

The severe weather condition to persist till June 01, 2024 in most parts of Sindh those were already experiencing severe heatwave conditions with daytime maximum temperature being 06-08C above normal in Dadu, Kambar Shahdadkot, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Ghotki, Sukkur, Khairpur, Naushahro Feroze, Shaheed Benazirabad districts and 05-07C above normal in Sanghar, Hyderabad, Mitiari, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Mirpur Khas, Umerkot, Tharparker and Badin districts.

.

In Sindh, the highest temperature was recorded in Jacobabad where mercury touched the 52 mark on the Celsius scale.

The temperature soared to 51 C in Dadu, Larkana, and Mohenjodaro, 50 C in Sukkur, Nawabshah and Khairpur, 49 C in Rohri and Padidan, and 48 C in Sakrand. 46 in Hyderabad and 45 in Mithi.

Gusty winds and windstorms provided some respite to residents of the coastal areas including Karachi, Badin and Thatta but despite that temperature rose to 38C in Karachi and 36 in Thatta. It was likely to further soar to 40 to 42 C on Wednesday and 41 to 43 C on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in Karachi may also rise to 30C and gradually decrease in evening humidity to a lower level of 30%, the heatwave warning center pointed out in the heatwave alert.

