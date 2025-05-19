Open Menu

Heatwave Likely To Persist Throughout Week: Met Office

Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2025 | 07:30 PM

Heatwave likely to persist throughout week: Met Office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast that a severe heatwave is expected to continue across the country during the current week due to the presence of a high-pressure system in the upper atmosphere.

According to the Met Office, daytime temperatures in the southern half of the country including Sindh, southern Punjab, and Balochistan are expected to remain 4 to 6 degrees Celsius above normal from May 20 to 24.

In the upper half covering central and upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan, temperatures are likely to soar 5 to 7 degrees celsius above normal during the same period.

Dust storms and gusty winds may occur at isolated locations in plain areas due to excessive heating.

The general public, especially children, women, and the elderly, are strongly advised to take precautionary measures against heat-related illnesses.

People should avoid exposure to direct sunlight during daytime and stay well-hydrated.

Farmers are advised to plan their agricultural activities in line with the weather forecast and ensure proper care for livestock.

Rising temperatures in the northern areas may accelerate snowmelt, potentially affecting water flow in rivers and streams.

All citizens are urged to use water judiciously.

The met office has advised all concerned departments and authorities to remain alert and take necessary steps to mitigate the risks associated with the ongoing heatwave.

Recent Stories

PITB Geo-Tags 3,868 Mines Through Chief Inspectora ..

PITB Geo-Tags 3,868 Mines Through Chief Inspectorate of Mines App

3 hours ago
 vivo Y29 256GB Variant Now Available in Pakistan; ..

Vivo Y29 256GB Variant Now Available in Pakistan; A Powerful Combination of Long ..

3 hours ago
 1276 nationals apply for Dubai Customs’ training ..

1276 nationals apply for Dubai Customs’ training and scholarship programs

3 hours ago
 Charging in 1 Hour, Usage for 2 Days: realme C71 R ..

Charging in 1 Hour, Usage for 2 Days: realme C71 Revolutionises Battery Standard ..

6 hours ago
 George Washington University student accuses admin ..

George Washington University student accuses administration of funding Gaza geno ..

6 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play ov ..

Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play over Pakistan’s leadership of ..

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025

11 hours ago
 PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock ho ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today

24 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qaland ..

PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..

24 hours ago
 PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by tw ..

PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by two wickets

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan