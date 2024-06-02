Heatwave Persists In City, Though Mercury Drops Slightly
Umer Jamshaid Published June 02, 2024 | 10:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) The heatwave persisted in the city, although temperatures slightly dropped to 43°C on Sunday.
The Meteorological Department forecast similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
According to weather department officials, continental air was affecting most parts of the country.
They predicted predominantly hot weather in most areas, with very hot conditions in the plains.
Rain, windstorms and thunderstorms were expected in isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Islamabad, Pothohar Region, northeast Punjab, and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.
The highest temperature recorded on Sunday was in Turbat, reaching 48°C, while Lahore saw a high of 43°C and a low of 27°C.
