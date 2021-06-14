UrduPoint.com
Heatwave Persists In Different Parts Of Northern Sindh

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 04:37 PM

The heatwave continued in northern Sindh including Sukkur, Shikarpur, Jaccababad, Khairpur, Ghotki, Kashmore- Kandhkot and other parts on Monday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :The heatwave continued in northern Sindh including Sukkur, Shikarpur, Jaccababad, Khairpur, Ghotki, Kashmore- Kandhkot and other parts on Monday.

A number of heat-related cases were reported in hospitals from various parts of the northern Sindh.

Besides, weather severity has also increased incidents of sun-stroke, sunburn which forced people to rush to public and private hospitals for treatment.

According to Met Office, the current wave of heat is expected to climb down within next two or three days.

There were also reports of power outages from various areas of Sukkur division, as demand for electricity increased manifold due to hot weather putting pressure on electricity distribution networks.

Health experts have advised people to drink plenty of water to keep hydrated to prevent heatstroke.

