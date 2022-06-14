UrduPoint.com

Heatwave Persists In Northern Sindh

Published June 14, 2022

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :The heatwave continued in northern Sindh including Sukkur, Shikarpur, Jaccababad, Khairpur, Ghotki, Kashmore- Kandhkot and other parts on Tuesday.

A number of heat-related cases were reported in hospitals from various parts of the region.

Besides, weather severity has also increased incidents of sun-stroke, sunburn which forced people to rush hospitals for treatment.

There were reports of power outages from various areas of Sukkur division, as demand for electricity increased manifold due to hot weather putting pressure on electricity distribution networks.

Health experts have advised people to drink plenty of water to keep hydrated.

