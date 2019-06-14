Heatwave persists in northern Sindh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Heatwave continued in northern Sindh including Sukkur, Shikarpur, Jaccababad, Khairpur, Ghotki, Kashmore- Kandhkot and other parts on Friday

A number of heat-related cases were reported in hospitals from various parts of the northern Sindh.

Weather severity increased incidents of sun-stroke, which forced affectees to rush to public and private hospitals for treatment.

According to Met Office, the current wave of heat is expected to decrease within next two or three days. There were also reports of power outages in the region.