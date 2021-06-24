UrduPoint.com
Heatwave Persists In Shikarpur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 03:30 PM

Heatwave persists in Shikarpur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :The heatwave continued in northern Shikarpur on Thursday.

A number of heat-related cases were reported in hospitals from various parts of the Shikarpur.

Besides, weather severity has also increased incidents of sun-stroke,sunburn which forced people to rush to public and private hospitals for treatment.

According to local Met Office, the current wave of heat was expected to climb down within next two or three days. There were reports of power outages from various areas, as demand for electricity increased manifold due to hot weather putting pressure on electricity distribution networks.

Health experts have advised people to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated to prevent from heatstroke.

