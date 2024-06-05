Heatwave relief camp inaugurated at BNBWU

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Heat Wave Relief Camp was inaugurated by the Vice Chancellor (VC), Begun Nusurat Bhutto Women University (BBNBWU) Sukkur, Dr. Tahmina Mangan, to facilitate students, faculty, and staff members of the university.

Additional registrars, deans, chairpersons, teachers, and others were also present on the occasion.

While speaking about the need to set up a heatstroke camp to ensure the safety of the students and BNBWU employees during the ongoing heatwave, the vice chancellor said, "Private-social sector partnership is imperative in combating rising temperatures in the region. It will help to control the situation before it turns into a calamity. The people are now well aware and prepared to face any situation in the wake of any heatwave."

She said, "Heatwave relief camp is a regular feature of BNBWU whenever such a situation arises."

"This camp will run throughout the month of June."