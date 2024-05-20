Open Menu

Heatwave Relief Camps Set Up In Sukkur

Muhammad Irfan Published May 20, 2024 | 08:08 PM

Heatwave relief camps set up in Sukkur

As the mercury surged to 47 degrees Celsius in Sukkur on Monday, the district administration geared up efforts to save lives during extreme weather conditions that would prevail for the next seven days

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) As the mercury surged to 47 degrees Celsius in Sukkur on Monday, the district administration geared up efforts to save lives during extreme weather conditions that would prevail for the next seven days.

Sukkur, Khairpur and Jacobabad were the hottest places in Sindh where maximum temperature recorded on Monday was 47 degrees Celsius. Larkana and Sukkur also experienced hot weather with the mercury touching 46 and 47.5 degrees centigrade, respectively.

The local Met Office said that Sukkur, like other parts of the northern province, would experience hot to very hot weather for seven days and the maximum temperature would range between 46 and 48 degrees Celsius.

In view of the forecast, the Sukkur Mayor Barrister Arslan Sheikh announced setting up of different heatwave relief camps in the hospitals and other public places for heatstroke patients and the Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) was also set heat stroke camps in different point of the city.

Government officials feared that the coming three days would be highly dangerous and ordered all the hospitals across the division to be on high alert.

According to researchers at Climate Central, when the “temperature exceeds 40 degrees Celsius it becomes difficult for the body to cool itself”. This can lead to dehydration, exhaustion, dizziness, and other problems in the body and often even death.

We are making all-out efforts to save the people of Sukkur from the situation said Deputy Mayor Sukkur Dr Arshad Mughal.

While chairing a meeting, Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh stressed upon all stakeholders to strictly observe the standard operating procedures to save precious lives.

He said 10 heatwaves relief centres had been established in different hospitals and public places, while Mahar Medical College Hospital would also take care of heatstroke patients round the clock.

He said he would personally visit those centres to check their performance.

He ordered the authorities to launch a massive awareness campaign through media to publicise about heatstroke centres, relevant contact numbers, health advisory facilities etc.

Related Topics

Sindh Weather Arslan Visit Alert Sukkur Larkana Lead Jacobabad Khairpur Media All From

Recent Stories

Ryanair annual profit jumps on higher demand, fare ..

Ryanair annual profit jumps on higher demand, fares

3 minutes ago
 PA passes resolution paying homage to President of ..

PA passes resolution paying homage to President of Iran, offers condolence to Ir ..

3 minutes ago
 Rs306.520 bn of supplementary budget for year 2022 ..

Rs306.520 bn of supplementary budget for year 2022-23 presented in KP Assembly

4 minutes ago
 Israel calls ICC prosecutor's bid for PM arrest wa ..

Israel calls ICC prosecutor's bid for PM arrest warrant a 'historical disgrace'

4 minutes ago
 Commissioner inspects medical facilities in Kot Kh ..

Commissioner inspects medical facilities in Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital

4 minutes ago
 IHC to hear appeals regarding capital's elections ..

IHC to hear appeals regarding capital's elections separately

4 minutes ago
Goheer for strategic engagement across various com ..

Goheer for strategic engagement across various communication channels to counter ..

25 minutes ago
 FESCO to outsource bill distribution in 26 subdivi ..

FESCO to outsource bill distribution in 26 subdivisions

25 minutes ago
 Italian Ambassador meets Finance Minister, discuss ..

Italian Ambassador meets Finance Minister, discusses bilateral cooperation

26 minutes ago
 Business and Bollywood vote in India's election

Business and Bollywood vote in India's election

26 minutes ago
 KU cancels admission for submitting bogus markshee ..

KU cancels admission for submitting bogus marksheet

34 minutes ago
 Putin says Iran's Raisi was an 'outstanding' leade ..

Putin says Iran's Raisi was an 'outstanding' leader

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan