Heatwave Relief Camps Set Up In Sukkur
Muhammad Irfan Published May 20, 2024 | 08:08 PM
As the mercury surged to 47 degrees Celsius in Sukkur on Monday, the district administration geared up efforts to save lives during extreme weather conditions that would prevail for the next seven days
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) As the mercury surged to 47 degrees Celsius in Sukkur on Monday, the district administration geared up efforts to save lives during extreme weather conditions that would prevail for the next seven days.
Sukkur, Khairpur and Jacobabad were the hottest places in Sindh where maximum temperature recorded on Monday was 47 degrees Celsius. Larkana and Sukkur also experienced hot weather with the mercury touching 46 and 47.5 degrees centigrade, respectively.
The local Met Office said that Sukkur, like other parts of the northern province, would experience hot to very hot weather for seven days and the maximum temperature would range between 46 and 48 degrees Celsius.
In view of the forecast, the Sukkur Mayor Barrister Arslan Sheikh announced setting up of different heatwave relief camps in the hospitals and other public places for heatstroke patients and the Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) was also set heat stroke camps in different point of the city.
Government officials feared that the coming three days would be highly dangerous and ordered all the hospitals across the division to be on high alert.
According to researchers at Climate Central, when the “temperature exceeds 40 degrees Celsius it becomes difficult for the body to cool itself”. This can lead to dehydration, exhaustion, dizziness, and other problems in the body and often even death.
We are making all-out efforts to save the people of Sukkur from the situation said Deputy Mayor Sukkur Dr Arshad Mughal.
While chairing a meeting, Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh stressed upon all stakeholders to strictly observe the standard operating procedures to save precious lives.
He said 10 heatwaves relief centres had been established in different hospitals and public places, while Mahar Medical College Hospital would also take care of heatstroke patients round the clock.
He said he would personally visit those centres to check their performance.
He ordered the authorities to launch a massive awareness campaign through media to publicise about heatstroke centres, relevant contact numbers, health advisory facilities etc.
