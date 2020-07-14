Heatwave subsides in northern Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :After heavy rains in different cities of northern Sindh, the heatwave subsided in Sukkur, Shikarpur, Khairpur, Jacobabad and other cities.

Due to the rain, more over 45 electric feeders of SEPCO Sukkur, got tripped on Monday night which caused outage of power in Ghotki, Shikarpur, Kashmore Kandhkot, Khairpur, Sukkur, and other cities.The rain water accumulated on the roads of Sukkur.