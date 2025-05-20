Heatwave To Grip Most Parts Of Country Until May 25: Anjum Nazir Zaem
Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2025 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Deputy Director of the Meteorological Department, Anjum Nazir Zaem, on Tuesday issued a public advisory warning that a severe heatwave is expected to affect most parts of the country.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that heatwave starting today and may persist till May 25 in central regions and May 26 or 27 in southern parts.
From today onward, the effects of the heatwave will start to be felt across the country, Temperatures are expected to remain 4 to 6 degrees Celsius above normal in most regions, he said.
He warned that the heatwave would still be severe, especially in the plains of Punjab and Sindh, where high winds might provide brief relief during the evening hours but would not persist for long.
Answering a question about rain possibilities, he said that there were no significant chances of rainfall over the next few days.
He offered some safety advice for the public during this period of extreme heat.
"It is important to avoid direct exposure to the sun, particularly between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. If necessary, use umbrellas, wear protective clothing, and drink plenty of cold water to stay hydrated," he added.
He also stressed the need for people to stay cool and take precautions to prevent heatstroke.
