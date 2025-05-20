Open Menu

Heatwave To Grip Most Parts Of Country Until May 25: Anjum Nazir Zaem

Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Heatwave to grip most parts of country until May 25: Anjum Nazir Zaem

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Deputy Director of the Meteorological Department, Anjum Nazir Zaem, on Tuesday issued a public advisory warning that a severe heatwave is expected to affect most parts of the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that heatwave starting today and may persist till May 25 in central regions and May 26 or 27 in southern parts.

From today onward, the effects of the heatwave will start to be felt across the country, Temperatures are expected to remain 4 to 6 degrees Celsius above normal in most regions, he said.

He warned that the heatwave would still be severe, especially in the plains of Punjab and Sindh, where high winds might provide brief relief during the evening hours but would not persist for long.

Answering a question about rain possibilities, he said that there were no significant chances of rainfall over the next few days.

He offered some safety advice for the public during this period of extreme heat.

"It is important to avoid direct exposure to the sun, particularly between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. If necessary, use umbrellas, wear protective clothing, and drink plenty of cold water to stay hydrated," he added.

He also stressed the need for people to stay cool and take precautions to prevent heatstroke.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2025

6 hours ago
 Ambassador Highlights Pakistan’s Strategic Role ..

Ambassador Highlights Pakistan’s Strategic Role in Global Trade and Logistics

16 hours ago
 A Beacon of Hope in Malta: Khurram Khan, the Pride ..

A Beacon of Hope in Malta: Khurram Khan, the Pride of the Pakistani Nation

16 hours ago
 Pak Women to tour Ireland in August

Pak Women to tour Ireland in August

16 hours ago
 Moscow Metro marks 90th anniversary with focus on ..

Moscow Metro marks 90th anniversary with focus on infrastructure, innovation

16 hours ago
Pakistan's ambassador meets CEO BECI in Brussels

Pakistan's ambassador meets CEO BECI in Brussels

16 hours ago
 Indo-Pak Dialogue stands as only way forward to re ..

Indo-Pak Dialogue stands as only way forward to resolve all issues including cor ..

16 hours ago
 Water Sewerage Corporation reshuffles top officers

Water Sewerage Corporation reshuffles top officers

16 hours ago
 The Federal Minister for National Heritage and Cul ..

The Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi me ..

16 hours ago
 Interior Minister lauds Security Forces for crushi ..

Interior Minister lauds Security Forces for crushing Indian-backed terrorists in ..

16 hours ago
 Three human traffickers arrested for defrauding ci ..

Three human traffickers arrested for defrauding citizens

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan