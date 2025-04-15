Heatwave To Persist In Southern Pakistan As Upper Parts Brace For Rain & Thunderstorms
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2025 | 07:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted that heatwave conditions are likely to continue in Sindh, south Punjab, and parts of Balochistan until April 18.
A westerly weather system was expected to enter the upper parts of the country on the evening of April 16 and will likely persist till April 20, bringing rain, wind, and thunderstorms with occasional gaps.
Under the influence of this weather system, rain-wind/thunderstorm with a few heavy falls are expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Battagram, Buner, Kurram, Bajaur, Mohmand, Orakzai, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Waziristan, Dera Ismail Khan, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Murree, Galliyat, Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar) and Kashmir (Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur) from the evening or night of April 16 to April 20, with intermittent breaks. Isolated hailstorms may also occur during the forecast period.
Dust/thunderstorm and rain are expected in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Talagang, Mianwali, Sargodha, Bhakkar, Khushab, Jhelum, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Faisalabad, Jhang, and Toba Tek Singh on the evening of April 16 and again from the evening or night of April 18 to the morning of April 20.
Isolated hailstorms may also occur during this period.
Duststorms and gusty winds are also expected in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Layyah, Kot Addu, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalpur, Multan, Sahiwal, Khanewal, Pakpattan Sharif, Vehari, and Okara on April 18 and 19.
The Met Office has warned that wind-dust storms, hailstorms, and lightning may damage loose structures such as electric poles, trees, vehicles, and solar panels.
Farmers have been advised to manage their crop activities, especially wheat harvesting, keeping in view the weather conditions.
There is also a possibility of landslides in vulnerable hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Murree, and Galliyat during the forecast period.
The public is advised to avoid direct exposure to sunlight during the daytime and to remain hydrated to cope with the prevailing heatwave conditions.
All concerned authorities have been advised to remain alert and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation.
