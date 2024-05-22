Heatwave To Persist Until June First Week: Met Official
Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2024 | 01:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Chief Meteorologist, Sardar Sarfraraz on Wednesday has warned that ongoing heatwave in Pakistan persist until the first week of June.
According to a private news channel, Sardar Sarfraaz said that this intense spell of high temperature is expected to grip the nation with the mercury potentially soaring above 50 degrees Celsius in the coming days.
"Pre-monsoon rainfall could begin in the first week of June," the met official said, offering a glimmer of hope for relief.
He further said that this is expected to intensify with day temperatures likely to remain 4 to 6 degrees Celsius above normal in Sindh and Punjab from May 21 to 23 and a further rise of 6 to 8 degrees Celsius from May 23 to 27, .
The searing heat is not limited to the southern provinces as Islamabad, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Balochistan are also bracing for temperatures 4 to 6 degrees Celsius above average from May 21 to 27, met official said.
