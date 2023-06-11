Heatwave triggers surge in visitors to pools, canals, and tube wells

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :As temperatures climb above 40 degrees Celsius in recent days, individuals are flocking to swimming pools, canals, and tube wells for recreational activities and respite from the scorching heat.

While swimming pools situated outside the city are witnessing a significant increase in visitor numbers, a few pools within city limits have experienced comparatively lower public gatherings.

In response to the prevailing heatwave, swimming pool owners have raised their bathing charges. Visitors now face fees ranging from Rs 400 to 600 per person, in contrast to last year's rates of Rs 250 to 350.

The swimming pool industry has endured dwindling visitor numbers over the past two years, leading to imminent closures. However, most pool owners have undertaken essential repair work to attract more patrons and reopen their pools. Renovation efforts are also underway at various pool facilities to enhance their appeal to the public.

During an interview with APP on Sunday, Akaash Ansar emphasized the importance of swimming pool bathing as a means of protecting oneself from the blistering heat. With unscheduled power outages making it unbearable to stay at home, Ansar highlighted that swimming pools offer both relief from scorching temperatures and an excellent recreational opportunity to socialize with friends.

Another individual, Muhammad Sufyan, shared that he personally covers the cost of swimming pool bathing fees from his pocket money. However, Sufyan expressed concern for friends who cannot afford the daily charges of Rs 500 or more to access the pools. He urged pool owners to consider reducing the fees to attract a larger number of visitors.

Tahir Hussain, a swimming pool owner, disclosed that he has invested over one million in constructing his pool. However, he faces the challenge of generating revenue for only two to three months per year. Hussain explained that despite having to cover expenses such as electricity charges and staff salaries throughout the year, his income is limited to just a few months.

Concerned about this limitation, Hussain shared his plans to transition his swimming pool business into a venture that can generate year-round income, reducing reliance solely on the summer season. He is exploring alternative business options to ensure a consistent revenue stream throughout the year.

Ghulam Mustafa, another swimming pool owner, revealed that he has rented a swimming pool for three months at a cost of Rs 300,000. Mustafa emphasized the meticulous maintenance of the pool, including daily water replacement and the installation of an efficient drainage system. These measures are aimed at ensuring the highest standards of cleanliness and hygiene for pool users.

Moreover, Mustafa has taken steps to provide comfortable seating arrangements and access to clean drinking water at his swimming pool facility. He has also established an on-site canteen offering a variety of high-quality food items for visitors' enjoyment. These provisions aim to enhance the overall experience and convenience for those frequenting the swimming pool.

Mustafa further stated that the daily charge of Rs 500 for spending the entire day at the pool is reasonable, considering the relief it provides from the scorching heat. He announced a special discount package exclusively for families and students who book the swimming pool for a full day. This initiative aims to cater to the needs of different groups while ensuring affordability and accessibility to the facility.

In contrast, visitors have expressed their grievances about various charges imposed at pool areas, including parking fees for vehicles and motorcycles, as well as additional charges for food items. They have called upon the district administration to establish price regulations for pool fees and closely monitor the prices and quality of food items sold within the pool areas.