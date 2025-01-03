(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) As a result of the season’s first heavy snowfall in the upper reaches of the Neelam and Leepa valleys on Thursday, some top mountainous parts of AJK were disconnected from the rest of AJK and the country through land routes, official sources confirmed.

Various parts of AJK, including the states’ metropolis Muzaffarabad, were lashed by the much-predicted first intermittent heavy rainfall of the season on Thursday, which affected routine life.

Land link of snow-clad Leepa and some parts of Neelam valleys, including the Keil area, were cut off following a landslide triggered by heavy rains at Sudhangalli, the sources told APP over the telephone from the snow-clad higher reaches.

A downpour coupled with a mild windstorm lashed the capital city of Muzaffarabad since the wee hours of Thursday, which continued intermittently till this evening, partially affecting electricity supply, roads, and the telecommunication system in various snow-hit areas of the liberated territory.

