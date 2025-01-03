Open Menu

Heaviest Snowfall Lashes AJK's Upper Reaches

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2025 | 12:30 AM

Heaviest snowfall lashes AJK's upper reaches

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) As a result of the season’s first heavy snowfall in the upper reaches of the Neelam and Leepa valleys on Thursday, some top mountainous parts of AJK were disconnected from the rest of AJK and the country through land routes, official sources confirmed.

Various parts of AJK, including the states’ metropolis Muzaffarabad, were lashed by the much-predicted first intermittent heavy rainfall of the season on Thursday, which affected routine life. 

Land link of snow-clad Leepa and some parts of Neelam valleys, including the Keil area, were cut off following a landslide triggered by heavy rains at Sudhangalli, the sources told APP over the telephone from the snow-clad higher reaches.

 

A downpour coupled with a mild windstorm lashed the capital city of Muzaffarabad since the wee hours of Thursday, which continued intermittently till this evening, partially affecting electricity supply, roads, and the telecommunication system in various snow-hit areas of the liberated territory. 

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

Electricity Muzaffarabad Neelam Azad Jammu And Kashmir From Top Rains

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister discuss enhancing bilateral re ..

31 minutes ago
 166-million-year-old dinosaur footprints unearthed ..

166-million-year-old dinosaur footprints unearthed in Oxfordshire

58 minutes ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment reveals ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment reveals details of comprehensive guid ..

59 minutes ago
 Queens mass shooting leaves 13 teens wounded outsi ..

Queens mass shooting leaves 13 teens wounded outside NYC event space, police say

59 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders condemns attacks in New O ..

Muslim Council of Elders condemns attacks in New Orleans, Las Vegas

59 minutes ago
 Dubai Humanitarian, ThinkSmart partner to strength ..

Dubai Humanitarian, ThinkSmart partner to strengthen community engagement

59 minutes ago
Mohammed bin Rashid reviews UAE Cabinet accomplish ..

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews UAE Cabinet accomplishments

60 minutes ago
 Rental Disputes Center receives AED3 million donat ..

Rental Disputes Center receives AED3 million donation to provide stability for s ..

60 minutes ago
 Dubai Land Department launches Smart Rental Index ..

Dubai Land Department launches Smart Rental Index 2025

1 hour ago
 UAE strongly condemns shooting incident in Montene ..

UAE strongly condemns shooting incident in Montenegro

1 hour ago
 Belgium's renewable energy production declines for ..

Belgium's renewable energy production declines for first time since 2016

1 hour ago
 Partly cloudy weather, chance of rain tomorrow

Partly cloudy weather, chance of rain tomorrow

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan