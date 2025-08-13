Heavily armed security forces flood Srinagar in run-up to India’s Independence day

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) The Indian government has enforced an unprecedented military lockdown across Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir in the lead-up to its Independence Day on August 15.

As reported by Kashmir Media Service, the region has been effectively turned into a war-zone. Massive deployments of Indian troops have sealed off towns and cities with multi-layered checkpoints, aggressive area domination patrols and intrusive vehicle inspections across all 20 districts especially in volatile border regions.

Despite claims of democracy and unity, India’s draconian security lockdown on August 15 exposes the stark reality of its rule in Indian occupied Kashmir.

The aggressive show of force, mass surveillance and silencing of public expression reveal a state deeply fearful of the very population it claims as its own, report added.

Independence Day in Kashmir is not a celebration it is a day of mourning, marked by curfews, raids and repression. The Indian government’s attempt to project normalcy through militarization only underscores its failure to win the hearts and minds of the Kashmiri people, who continue to reject occupation through defiance and resilience.

Sophisticated surveillance systems, including drone fleets, high-powered CCTV networks and night-vision security grids have been activated to maintain iron-fisted control over the population.

Inspector General of Police Kashmir, V.K. Birdi, acknowledged that sweeping security protocols and militarized logistics have been executed. Full-dress rehearsals were held under the watch of senior officers operating in close coordination with paramilitary units to ensure what he termed an “incident-free” August 15.

Human rights defenders and local inhabitants, however, condemn the lockdown as part of a wider campaign to crush dissent and suppress civil liberties. Beneath the state-sponsored pageantry lies an atmosphere of deep repression, they argue where Independence Day is marked not with celebration, but with resistance to India's continued occupation and the silencing of Kashmiri voices.