Heavy Bike Centre established to promote sports activities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan's well-known business leader and entrepreneur Umar Ashraf on Sunday said that a heavy bike motorcycle centre was established in Rawalpindi to promote sports and recreational activities in the country, which would not only boost the motorcycle industry rather create employment opportunities for people.

He expressed these views while inaugurating the heavy bike center on Circular Road here.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Umar Ashraf said that "a new industry of heavy bike motorcycles was developing", which would provide employment opportunities to the people.

Shahid Ghafoor Piracha said that for the first time in Rawalpindi, a center for heavy bike riders was set up to promote sports activities on a large scale, which had motorcycles from all major companies of the world.

Like the youth, he said, who brought laurels to the country and other sports, similarly they would "prove their mettle in this game as well".

The well-attended event included the participation of Rawalpindi business leader Shahid Ghafoor Pracha, SP Aamir Khalil, Haji Muhammad Ashraf, Qari Khalid, Colonel (R) Kamran, Neurosurgeon Dr Adil, Professor Raza Naqvi, Sohail Qureshi, Zeeshan Aftab and other businessmen, social workers and a large number of bike riders.