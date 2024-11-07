Heavy bikes provided to traffic wardens

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) As part of the measures, announced by DPO Kohat Muhammad Umar Khan to improve the traffic system in the city on modern lines, traffic wardens were assigned special heavy bikes.

In a ceremony held at the traffic headquarters, the in-charge traffic wardens Rauf Khan handed over the keys of the heavy bikes to the traffic wardens.

Traffic wardens will swiftly reach the place of traffic jam through these heavy bikes and clear the traffic. This special squad of traffic wardens with heavy bikes will respond immediately to any traffic mess in the district.

They will also serve as first responders in case of any road mishap. This special squad of traffic wardens with heavy bikes will ensure traffic flow, assistance to citizens and education on traffic rules.

APP/arq/vak