Heavy blast heard in US city Houston

WASHINGTON: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 24th, 2020) A blast has been heard in north-west part of Houston city of the United States, the reports say here on Friday.

The cause of blast, however, they say is not yet clear but the explosion was so strong that its voice could be heard across the city.

A citizen has shared picture of the blast and said that rhere is huge explosion in the skies above Houston, Texas, has caused debris to rain down on the city below.

He also quoted people on the ground that the 'large explosion' could be heard across the city. The blast caused windows to rattle several miles away and a bright flash lit up.