UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Heavy Blast Heard In US City Houston

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 13 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 05:12 PM

Heavy blast heard in US city Houston

The US media say that the cause of the blast is not yet clear but it was so strong that its voice could be heard across the city.

WASHINGTON: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 24th, 2020) A blast has been heard in north-west part of Houston city of the United States, the reports say here on Friday.

The cause of blast, however, they say is not yet clear but the explosion was so strong that its voice could be heard across the city.

A citizen has shared picture of the blast and said that rhere is huge explosion in the skies above Houston, Texas, has caused debris to rain down on the city below.

He also quoted people on the ground that the 'large explosion' could be heard across the city. The blast caused windows to rattle several miles away and a bright flash lit up.

Related Topics

Houston United States

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

6 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

7 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

7 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

6 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

7 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.