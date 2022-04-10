UrduPoint.com

Heavy Contingents Of Police Deployed In Red Zone

Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2022 | 12:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2022 ) :Islamabad police have deployed heavy contingents in Red Zone especially outside the building of Parliament House while prisoner van is also present there.

According to sources, the holidays of Islamabad police have been cancelled while high alert security has been ensured in the Capital. The massive movement has been observed in the Red Zone while personnel of police have been deployed to avoid any untoward situation.

More Stories From Pakistan

