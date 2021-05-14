UrduPoint.com
Heavy Deployment Made To Prevent People From Holding Demos In Batamaloo Area

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 12:40 PM

Heavy deployment made to prevent people from holding demos in Batamaloo area

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :The authorities have deployed Indian troops and police personnel in strength in Batamaloo area of Srinagar to prevent people from visiting the residence of martyred youth, Ubaid Ahmed.

Ubaid was martyred by Indian troops during a CASO in Vailoo area of Islamabad district on Tuesday, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Indian troops and police personnel are not allowing people to visit the martyred Ubaid Ahmad's house, a mourner to media men. However, anti-India banners have been displayed on the martyr's house.

Pertinently, despite the heavy deployment of Indian forces' personnel, people staged an anti-India demonstration in the area and shouted slogans in favour of freedom, martyred youth and against India on Thursday.

