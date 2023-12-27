Open Menu

Heavy Deployment Of Indian Forces Adds To Miseries Of People In Rajouri, Poonch

Muhammad Irfan Published December 27, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Heavy deployment of Indian forces adds to miseries of people in Rajouri, Poonch

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) The authorities have made heavy deployment of Indian forces’ personnel in Rajouri, Poonch districts of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, today, ahead of Indian Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh’s visit, adding to the miseries of the people.

According to Kashmir Media Service, officials said that security arrangements in the twin districts have been strengthened to ensure smooth conduct of Rajnath Singh’s visit. They said searches and other security measures have been taken in the districts.

Meanwhile, the mobile internet services remain suspended for the fifth consecutive day in Rajouri and Poonch.

The services were suspended during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday after the death of three civilians in Indian troops’ custody.

Related Topics

India Defence Minister Internet Mobile Visit Jammu Media

Recent Stories

Shah Mahmood Qureshi detained soon after release f ..

Shah Mahmood Qureshi detained soon after release from Adiala jail         ..

39 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2023

4 hours ago
 UN names outgoing Dutch minister humanitarian coor ..

UN names outgoing Dutch minister humanitarian coordinator for Gaza

13 hours ago
 Celtic down Dundee to extend Scottish Premiership ..

Celtic down Dundee to extend Scottish Premiership lead

13 hours ago
 Bilawal Bhutto’s nomination papers accepted

Bilawal Bhutto’s nomination papers accepted

13 hours ago
Israel strikes Gaza as UN voices grave concern

Israel strikes Gaza as UN voices grave concern

13 hours ago
 Suspect involved in double murder case of two brot ..

Suspect involved in double murder case of two brothers arrested

13 hours ago
 Three drugs peddlers sentenced by courts in Attock

Three drugs peddlers sentenced by courts in Attock

13 hours ago
 FGEHA postpones auctions of commercial plots in G- ..

FGEHA postpones auctions of commercial plots in G-13 & 14

13 hours ago
 Turkey parliament committee approves Sweden's NATO ..

Turkey parliament committee approves Sweden's NATO bid

13 hours ago
 Wood treble gives Nuno first win as Forest boss

Wood treble gives Nuno first win as Forest boss

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan