Heavy deployment of Indian forces adds to miseries of people in Rajouri, Poonch

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) The authorities have made heavy deployment of Indian forces’ personnel in Rajouri, Poonch districts of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, today, ahead of Indian Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh’s visit, adding to the miseries of the people.

According to Kashmir Media Service, officials said that security arrangements in the twin districts have been strengthened to ensure smooth conduct of Rajnath Singh’s visit. They said searches and other security measures have been taken in the districts.

Meanwhile, the mobile internet services remain suspended for the fifth consecutive day in Rajouri and Poonch.

The services were suspended during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday after the death of three civilians in Indian troops’ custody.