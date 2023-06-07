Heavy downpour breaks heat spell

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 7th Jun, 2023 ):Ahead of the forthcoming monsoon, a second spell of torrential rainfall coupled with strong winds in certain parts of the AJK including Mirpur and the rest of the district provided respite from the scorching heat but also brought miseries as power supply was severed in several parts of the district.

The people experienced heavy rainfall in the wee hours on Wednesday, leading to the improvement in the prevailing weather conditions to a considerable extent, reducing the temperature.

Like the downpour recorded last week, clouds again started hovering this morning and strong winds began to sweep the major parts of the region.

The intermittent rain continued for seven hours across the valley.