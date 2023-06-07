UrduPoint.com

Heavy Downpour Breaks Heat Spell

Faizan Hashmi Published June 07, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Heavy downpour breaks heat spell

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 7th Jun, 2023 ):Ahead of the forthcoming monsoon, a second spell of torrential rainfall coupled with strong winds in certain parts of the AJK including Mirpur and the rest of the district provided respite from the scorching heat but also brought miseries as power supply was severed in several parts of the district.

The people experienced heavy rainfall in the wee hours on Wednesday, leading to the improvement in the prevailing weather conditions to a considerable extent, reducing the temperature.

Like the downpour recorded last week, clouds again started hovering this morning and strong winds began to sweep the major parts of the region.

The intermittent rain continued for seven hours across the valley.

Related Topics

Weather Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir From

Recent Stories

TDRA Launches AI initiatives to support digital go ..

TDRA Launches AI initiatives to support digital government enablers

13 minutes ago
 Dubai selected to host UITP Global Public Transpor ..

Dubai selected to host UITP Global Public Transport Summit in 2026

27 minutes ago
 Organizing youth conference by Muslim League is a ..

Organizing youth conference by Muslim League is a reflection of youth empowermen ..

28 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities launch ..

Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities launches new academic journals to de ..

28 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed visits Muraqqabat Police Station

Saif bin Zayed visits Muraqqabat Police Station

57 minutes ago
 MBRSG organises internship programme for Kazakh Ma ..

MBRSG organises internship programme for Kazakh Master students

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.