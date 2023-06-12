Heavy downpour causes flash floods in Lower Chitral

The heavy downpour on Monday caused flash floods in Lower Chitral wherein flood water entered the houses in lower areas

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :The heavy downpour on Monday caused flash floods in Lower Chitral wherein flood water entered the houses in lower areas.

The Rescue 1122 teams reached the affected areas and started relief operations.

The flood water entered in Chitral Town, Tablighi Markar, Jang Bazar and other areas.

According to the district administration, a high level of flood was currently passing through Chitral Gol Nullah and Jaghur Gol Nullah due to which the local population shifted to safe places.