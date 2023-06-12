UrduPoint.com

Heavy Downpour Causes Flash Floods In Lower Chitral

Umer Jamshaid Published June 12, 2023 | 11:25 PM

Heavy downpour causes flash floods in Lower Chitral

The heavy downpour on Monday caused flash floods in Lower Chitral wherein flood water entered the houses in lower areas

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :The heavy downpour on Monday caused flash floods in Lower Chitral wherein flood water entered the houses in lower areas.

The Rescue 1122 teams reached the affected areas and started relief operations.

The flood water entered in Chitral Town, Tablighi Markar, Jang Bazar and other areas.

According to the district administration, a high level of flood was currently passing through Chitral Gol Nullah and Jaghur Gol Nullah due to which the local population shifted to safe places.

Related Topics

Flood Water Chitral Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Suspect in France shooting of UK girl charged with ..

Suspect in France shooting of UK girl charged with murder: prosecutor

6 minutes ago
 Eritrea rejoins East African bloc IGAD: Informatio ..

Eritrea rejoins East African bloc IGAD: Information Minister Yemane Meskel

6 minutes ago
 PM, CM Sindh discuss preparations to deal with cyc ..

PM, CM Sindh discuss preparations to deal with cyclone

6 minutes ago
 18,000 Hajj pilgrims receive medical care in Madin ..

18,000 Hajj pilgrims receive medical care in Madinah

12 minutes ago
 Dam flood death roll rises to 10, with 41 missing: ..

Dam flood death roll rises to 10, with 41 missing: Kyiv

8 minutes ago
 Girmay sprints to Tour of Switzerland second stage ..

Girmay sprints to Tour of Switzerland second stage win

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.