Heavy Downpour Disrupts Power Supply From 120 Feeders: PESCO

Faizan Hashmi Published April 15, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Heavy downpour disrupts power supply from 120 feeders: PESCO

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Apart from other damages to properties, lives and livestock the intermittent rains caused the suspension of power supply from 120 feeders in the province.

According to the spokesman of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), the rain affected electricity transmission across the province, adding that PESCO field staff were busy in the restoration of power supply from the affected feeders.

He said that the field staff were facing problems due to the rain but assured that soon the electricity would be restored.

The spokesman advised the PESCO consumers to stay away from electrical installations during rains and in case of any emergency dial helpline number 118.

