Heavy Downpour Disrupts Power Supply From 124 PESCO Feeders: Spokesman
Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2024 | 11:30 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) The heavy downpour in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has disrupted power supply from 124 feeders of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO).
According to PESCO spokesman, the power transmission has been affected in many areas as 124 PESCO feeders were tripped due to rain, adding that Peshawar, Khyber and Swat circles were the more affected areas.
He said that 48 feeders had been closed in Peshawar Circle, 22 in Khyber Circle and 12 in Swat Circle.
As per the instructions of PESCO Chief Engineer Akhtar Hameed Khan, the field staff has been put on high alert and directed to start repairing work in the affected on priority basis.
PESCO has urged consumers to call 118 in case of any emergency and adopt all precautionary measures to avoid damages or loss of human lives.
