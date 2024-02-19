Open Menu

Heavy Downpour Disrupts Power Supply From 306 Feeders In KP; PESCO Deploys Field Staff

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 19, 2024 | 01:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Heavy downpour across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had resulted in tripping of various grid stations in different regions of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) and suspension of power supply from as many as 306 feeders in Peshawar, Mardan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Swat, Swabi and other districts.

PESCO spokesperson said that on the instructions of PESCO Chief Executive Officer Akhtar Hameed Khan, a crises management cell had been set up at PESCO headquarter to resolve the issue of power suspension while the field staff had been deployed for necessary maintenance work.

He said that due to weather conditions the field staff was facing difficulties, adding that as soon as the intensity of rain decreased, the process of power restoration process would be started. The company appealed to the consumers to extend cooperation and stay away from electrical installations during rain to avoid any incident.

The spokesman urged people to dial PESCO’s toll free Helpline 118 in case of any emergency.

APP/adi

