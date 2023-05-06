UrduPoint.com

Heavy Downpour, Floods Storms, Lightning Took Four Lives In Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi Published May 06, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Heavy downpour, floods storms, lightning took four lives in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, May 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :Four people, including three children, were died on Saturday in various incidents of lightning in Mastung, including downpour and flood storms in most districts of Balochistan.

According to private media reports, dozens of vehicles, gardens, crops and roads were significantly damaged due to wind, rain and flood storms.

According to administration, the operations began following the natural disaster.

