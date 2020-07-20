Heavy downpour hits Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Heavy rains lashed the city and its surroundings on Monday, turned the weather pleasant and caused a significant drop in temperature.

The Meteorological department here on Monday forecast more rains in the next 24 hours.

Standing water on various roads caused difficulties to the citizens.Meanwhile, Locals enjoyed the weather by making spicy foods at homes and a rush was also seen at Samosas and Jaleebi shops.