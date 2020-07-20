UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Heavy Downpour Hits Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 02:20 PM

Heavy downpour hits Sargodha

Heavy rains lashed the city and its surroundings on Monday, turned the weather pleasant and caused a significant drop in temperature

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Heavy rains lashed the city and its surroundings on Monday, turned the weather pleasant and caused a significant drop in temperature.

The Meteorological department here on Monday forecast more rains in the next 24 hours.

Standing water on various roads caused difficulties to the citizens.Meanwhile, Locals enjoyed the weather by making spicy foods at homes and a rush was also seen at Samosas and Jaleebi shops.

Related Topics

Weather Water Rains

Recent Stories

&#039;Hope Probe&#039; enters history as a source ..

26 minutes ago

Russia's Roscosmos Reports Problems During Install ..

5 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan promotes positive trends ..

5 minutes ago

Applications invited for permission of collecting ..

5 minutes ago

Hope Mars Mission a glorious chapter in Arab histo ..

26 minutes ago

New Zealand PM’s appearance in TikTok video goes ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.