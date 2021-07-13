Heavy downpour increases water inflow in Tarbela dam

TARBAILA, Jul 13(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Power generation of Tarbela dam on Wednesday reached 2327 megawatts while the water level of the reservoir slightly increased to 1445.13 feet.

According to Tarbala Dam officials, the water inflow increased to 211700 cusecs feet due to monsoon's heavy downpour while the outflow was 155000 and the water level of the reservoir remained 1445.13 feet.

Today, 12 power generation plants out of 17 have produced only 1445.13 megawatts of electricity while the plants were working with low capacity and five of them were shut down.

It was also disclosed that 800 cusecs of water were released for Pehur High-Level Canal (PHLC) to supply water, some areas of KPK for irrigation.

Water inflow in the dam also increased during the last few days owing to the snow and glaciers melting caused by the scorching heat.

Water level in the Tarbail dam reservoir would increase and it would also raise the power generation of the dam.