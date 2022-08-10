UrduPoint.com

Heavy Downpour Inundates Low Lying Areas As Weather Turns Pleasant

Umer Jamshaid Published August 10, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Heavy downpour inundates low lying areas as weather turns pleasant

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :After intense heat and humidity, rain on Wednesday turned the weather pleasant while low-lying areas were inundated.

According to the Meteorological Department, this rain will continue in the city and other areas of the district, which may cause urban flooding.

Normal life has been suspended and business activities have been affected after thunderstorms started.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner and the Director General HDA Fuaad Ghaffar Soomro has directed the concerned authorities to visit the pumping stations in their respective areas to operationalize the machines as soon as the rain stops so that the rain water could be drained out.

Soomro directed the HESCO officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the pumping stations for rainwater drainage.

The DC said that he would personally supervise the rainwater drainage work in different areas of the city to save the citizens from hardships.

He appealed to the public to stay away from electrical installations to avoid any untoward incident.

Related Topics

Weather Business Water Visit May From

Recent Stories

TECNO brings exciting gifts for fans with #CAMONSU ..

TECNO brings exciting gifts for fans with #CAMONSUMMER

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2022

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 10th Au ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 10th August 2022

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 August 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th August 2022

1 day ago
 FBI joins probe into possible link among killings ..

FBI joins probe into possible link among killings in New Mexico of 4 Muslims, in ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.