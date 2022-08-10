Heavy downpour inundates low lying areas as weather turns pleasant

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :After intense heat and humidity, rain on Wednesday turned the weather pleasant while low-lying areas were inundated.

According to the Meteorological Department, this rain will continue in the city and other areas of the district, which may cause urban flooding.

Normal life has been suspended and business activities have been affected after thunderstorms started.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner and the Director General HDA Fuaad Ghaffar Soomro has directed the concerned authorities to visit the pumping stations in their respective areas to operationalize the machines as soon as the rain stops so that the rain water could be drained out.

Soomro directed the HESCO officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the pumping stations for rainwater drainage.

The DC said that he would personally supervise the rainwater drainage work in different areas of the city to save the citizens from hardships.

He appealed to the public to stay away from electrical installations to avoid any untoward incident.