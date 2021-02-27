UrduPoint.com
Heavy Downpour Kills A Boy In Upper Hazara Division, Block Many Roads

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 02:50 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :A boy was died owing to the torrential rain in the upper parts of the Hazara division as well as several links roads were blocked by land sliding.

According to details, continuous heavy downpour coupled with thunderstorm triggered flash flood in various areas of the upper Hazara division while a boy (12) buried under the debris of mud of house wall at Torghar.

The unfortunate boy who was identified as Attaullah son of Nazeer.

Heavy rain also brought back the departing winter season where temperatures in district Abbottabad, Mansehra and Torghar also dropped to zero.

Heavy rain triggered the flash floods and land sliding which also blocked many connecting roads in three districts of the upper Hazara division including Abbottabad, Mansehra and Torghar.

Electricity transmission lines were also damaged.

