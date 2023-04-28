Heavy Downpour Lashes Several Parts Of Hyderabad
Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2023 | 04:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :A heavy downpour lashed here on Friday afternoon, breaking the spell of heat and turning the weather pleasant.
The thundershowers began to pour around 3 pm, turning the sky dark.
A widespread power outage suddenly followed the downpour.
The spokesman of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) informed that a large number of the electric feeders were either shut down for safety reasons or had tripped.
He said the restoration would begin once the rain stopped.