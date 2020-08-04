Heavy downpour may cause urban flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad

The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) Lahore has said that heavy downpour may cause Urban Flooding in Karachi and Hyderabad and flash flooding in the Hill Torrents of Eastern Balochistan on August 7-8

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) Lahore has said that heavy downpour may cause Urban Flooding in Karachi and Hyderabad and flash flooding in the Hill Torrents of Eastern Balochistan on August 7-8.

As per FFD, Lahore, scattered rain-thunder showers with Isolated Heavy Falls are expected over Bahawalpur & Rahim Yar Khan (Punjab), Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Qambar Shahdad Kot, Jacobabad, Kashmore & Ghotki (Sindh) and Kalat, Jaffarabad, Jhalmagsi, Khuzdar, Lasbella & Awaran (Balochistan) during the said period.

Similarly, widespread rain/wind-thundershowers with Isolated Heavy to Very Heavy Falls has been predicted by FFD, Lahore, over Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Tharparker, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Tando Allah Yar, Matiyari, Tando Muhammad Khan, Jamshoro, Dadu and Shaheed Benazirabad of Sindh Province on August 7 to 8.

At present all main rivers are flowing in "Normal Flow Condition". Owing to present temperature fluctuations, Tarbela reservoir has attained water level of only 1482.48 feet as compared to 1538.00 feet of last year.

It still has 67.52 feet space to attain 1550.00 feet Maximum Conservation Level (MCL). With present meteorological conditions 100% storage of Tarbela Dam would require judicious operation of its reservoir viz-a-viz the provincial indents.

IRSA is cognizant of the situation and ensuring maximum storage.

Due to sufficient carryover water as well as good winter rains, this year water level in Mangla reservoir is much higher than that of the last year.

Presently it has just 10.65 feet storage space left to attain its MCL of 1242.00 feet.

On account of this and any likely high inflows that may be experienced from the upstream catchments due to meteorological activity, Mangla Dam Management, Flood Mitigation Committee (FMC), IRSA and FFD, Lahore are prepared to ensure dam regulation in accordance with the approved SOPs and dam safety guidelines.

FFD, Lahore has apprised about development of a Monsoon Low over North Bay of Bengal, which is likely to affect Southern parts of Pakistan from August 6-8.

Furthermore a Cyclonic Circulation (extension of monsoon low in upper air) has also developed over Southeastern Gujarat (India). As earlier stated Seasonal Low continues to prevail over Northeastern Balochistan bringing moist currents from the Arabian Sea which are penetrating into upper parts of the Pakistan upto 3000 feet.

For the following 24 hours FFD, Lahore, has predicted isolated thunderstorm/rain over Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore & D.G. Khan Divisions), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu & D.I. Khan Divisions) and Northeastern Balochistan including upper catchments of all the major Rivers.