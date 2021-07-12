UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Heavy Downpour Paralysis Life In Abbottabad, Also Damage Ayub Bridge Havelian

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 03:50 PM

Heavy downpour paralysis life in Abbottabad, also damage Ayub Bridge Havelian

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Half of the Abbottabad city including the main Mansehra road and other link roads drowned owing to the continuous heavy rainfall for five hours across the city.

Flash floods entered several localities of Abbottabad including Bilal Town, Shahzaman colony, Hasan Town, areas surrounding PMA road, Kaghan Colony, some parts of Mandian, Supply and Jhangi, these areas have submerged completely under 2 - 4 feet of floodwater.

Ayub Bridge Havelian which is connecting Havelian with the upper parts of the country also damaged by the flooded River Door while another small bridge on the same place was providing connectivity to Malla Waziran and dozens of other villages to Havelian city completely destroyed.

National Highways Authority (NHA) officials immediately reached the spot and while talking action closed the bridge for all sorts of vehicular traffic.

Continuous heavy downpour coupled with the thunderstorm also stuck life in Abbottabad city and the surrounding area, main Mansehra road and Murree Road were converted into a pool where hundreds of vehicles were trapped on each side.

The flash flood triggered by the unprecedented heavy rain entered in the houses at several places of Abbottabad city on Sunday night.

People were also stuck in their houses as Mansehra road, Murree road and streets of Abbottabad, Sir Syed Colony, Mandian, Jinnah Abad, Al-Badar colony and adjoining areas were blocked by the flash flood for hours.

Unprecedented heavy downpour in Abbottabad city badly damaged the drainage system and roads of the city area. Unfortunately due to the corruption factor of Tehsil Municipal Administration Abbottabad and Cantonment board Abbottabad officials natural draining system of Abbottabad (Nullah and Kassi) which was very effective has been encroached by the land grabbers and now after heavy rainwater flows on the streets and roads and usually enters the surrounding buildings.

Roofs and walls of dozens of houses have collapsed at various places in Abbottabad while landslide in several areas has severely affected many villages. The situation has become dangerous as safety walls of the roads have collapsed due to landslides in the surrounding areas of the city.

Related Topics

Corruption Abbottabad Flood Murree Vehicles Road Traffic Mansehra Same Havelian NHA Sunday All

Recent Stories

CBUAE announces strategic objectives for 2023-2026

6 minutes ago

Ramiz Raja criticizes selection committee for pick ..

24 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,542 new COVID-19 cases, 1,519 reco ..

36 minutes ago

Man wielding a gun outside parliament in Islamabad ..

37 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid inaugurates series of new road ..

1 hour ago

'Pakistan cannot impose her views upon us,’  Af ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.