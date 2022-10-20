UrduPoint.com

Heavy Downpour Starts In Hazara Division

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 20, 2022 | 05:30 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Torrential rain coupled with lightning and thunderstorm has turned the weather cold in Hazara division late Thursday night.

Babusar Top has been closed for all sorts of vehicular traffic due to snowfall while tourists travelling to Gilgit are requested to use the Karakoram Highway (KKH) road and directed to contact the traffic police helpline No. 0997.391343 for necessary information.

Rescue 1122 issued an alert for the people to stay away from billboards, electricity poles, overhead electricity cables, and trees to avoid any loss and call 1122 in case of any emergency.

In Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram and Kohistan heavy rain, lightning and thunderstorm struck people at homes and buildings. The metrology department has also forecast light snowfall in the upper parts including Babusar Top and Naran for a couple of days.

According to the meteorological department, heavy rains may trigger landslides in the districts of Hazara during the next 48 hours. Farmers are particularly advised to take precautionary measures during the forecast period.

