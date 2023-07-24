Open Menu

Heavy Downpour Struck Life In Hazara And Damaged KKH

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 24, 2023 | 12:30 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Three days of heavy rainfall in Hazara division Monday have paralyzed life in the upper parts of the region, with flooding rivers, streams, urban flash floods, and landslides affecting people and traffic.

From district Abbottabad to Manshera, Battagram, and Kohistan, traffic has been disrupted on Karakoram Highway (KKH) at various places due to heavy rainfall and landslides.

In Galyat, Thandyani, Naran, Kaghan, Battagram, and other rain-hit areas, electricity transmission lines have also been damaged, leading to power outages in some parts of Galyat, Kaghan, and Naran for the last two days.

Continuous heavy downpour has washed away many roads in district Mansehra, including an eight-kilometer-long stretch of KKH from Susal Gali Albora. Moreover, landslides have blocked KKH at several places, further exacerbating the traffic situation.

The Provincial government, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) have issued alerts to the district administrations, warning people to avoid unnecessary travel during the current monsoon heavy rain spell.

Urban flash floods have also affected many parts of Oghi city, including the main bazaar, bus terminal, residential, and commercial buildings, resulting in millions of rupees in losses.

In Mansehra city, Tariq road has become unusable due to the flood triggered by the heavy rain, while the 60-year-old Nadeem bridge has been damaged and obstructed.

Unfortunately, the heavy downpour and flash floods have also damaged several dairy farms, leading to the loss of dozens of cows, goats, and other pets, and have turned roads into rivers.

Flooded River Siran and other streams have brought destruction to Tehsil Baffa, where standing maize crops have been destroyed, and floodwater has entered residential areas of the city and surrounding villages.

Similarly, in the district of Abbottabad, heavy rain has triggered flash floods and landslides in several areas, disconnecting many remote villages from Abbottabad and Havelian. Dozens of mud houses and walls have reportedly collapsed, but fortunately, no casualties have been reported.

During the monsoon season, special attention has been paid to Jub Nullah for the continuous flow of traffic. The district administration has also directed the people of Abbottabad to use designated garbage points for the disposal of their day-to-day waste, as improper waste disposal was a major cause of blockage in the drainage system. The cleaning drive will continue until all drains and Nullahs of the city are cleared.

More Stories From Pakistan