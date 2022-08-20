UrduPoint.com

Heavy Downpour Stuck Life In Abbottabad City

Umer Jamshaid Published August 20, 2022 | 07:45 PM

Heavy downpour stuck life in Abbottabad city

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :Due to the heavy rain coupled with thunderstorms, the rivers, ravines and Nullahs in district Abbottabad were flooded and many connecting roads were destroyed in most areas and people were stuck.

Several mud houses and their walls were reportedly damaged and collapsed in many villages of Tehsil Havelian and Abbottabad, flood water has entered dozens of houses and shops in Havelian city due to which the people have to bear millions of rupees losses.

In Abbottabad city main Mansehra road, Murree road and PMA road were blocked due to the flash flood triggered by the heavy rain where dozens of vehicles were trapped in water. Rescue 1122 recovered vehicles from Supply Bazar, Mandia, Ayub Medical Complex and near Sui Gas office. In some areas of Abbottabad city flash flood water also entered houses and markets.

Similarly, heavy downpours also stuck people in Galyat and Thandyani areas where due to land sliding many link roads were blocked.

