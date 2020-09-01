Heavy downpour stuck life in Hazara division

Once again main Mansehra road Abbottabad blocked from Supply Bazar to Ayub Medical Complex owing to the torrential rain, many link roads were disconnected and flash flood water entered in various areas of Abbottabad city

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Once again main Mansehra road Abbottabad blocked from Supply Bazar to Ayub Medical Complex owing to the torrential rain, many link roads were disconnected and flash flood water entered in various areas of Abbottabad city.

Many roads were blocked due to heavy downpour those have triggered the flash flood and land sliding all over the Hazara division, flash flood water entered in the houses in Abbottabad and Mansehra and destroyed household.

In Abbottabad, Qalandar Abad and Mansehra Karakoram Highway (KKH) was blocked at several places by the flash flood and hundreds of the vehicles were trapped in the water.

Electricity transmission lines and telecommunication systems badly damaged by the heavy rain while several link roads all over the Hazara division were disconnected by the flash flood and land sliding.

In Abbottabad city, the sewerage system failed to accommodate the rainwater all over the city particularly on the main Mansehra road where at several place traffic was jammed due to flash flood on the second consecutive day.

Numerous thoroughfares and connecting roads in Galyat, Thandiani, Mansehra, Battagram and Kaghan valley have been destroyed by the heavy rain, land sliding, and flash-flood.

More rain and thunderstorms were forecast by the meteorological department during the next 24 hours in the Hazara division particularly in the upper parts of the Hazara region which could cause more flood and land sliding.