UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Heavy Downpour Stuck Life In Hazara Division

Faizan Hashmi 29 seconds ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 07:13 PM

Heavy downpour stuck life in Hazara division

Once again main Mansehra road Abbottabad blocked from Supply Bazar to Ayub Medical Complex owing to the torrential rain, many link roads were disconnected and flash flood water entered in various areas of Abbottabad city

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Once again main Mansehra road Abbottabad blocked from Supply Bazar to Ayub Medical Complex owing to the torrential rain, many link roads were disconnected and flash flood water entered in various areas of Abbottabad city.

Many roads were blocked due to heavy downpour those have triggered the flash flood and land sliding all over the Hazara division, flash flood water entered in the houses in Abbottabad and Mansehra and destroyed household.

In Abbottabad, Qalandar Abad and Mansehra Karakoram Highway (KKH) was blocked at several places by the flash flood and hundreds of the vehicles were trapped in the water.

Electricity transmission lines and telecommunication systems badly damaged by the heavy rain while several link roads all over the Hazara division were disconnected by the flash flood and land sliding.

In Abbottabad city, the sewerage system failed to accommodate the rainwater all over the city particularly on the main Mansehra road where at several place traffic was jammed due to flash flood on the second consecutive day.

Numerous thoroughfares and connecting roads in Galyat, Thandiani, Mansehra, Battagram and Kaghan valley have been destroyed by the heavy rain, land sliding, and flash-flood.

More rain and thunderstorms were forecast by the meteorological department during the next 24 hours in the Hazara division particularly in the upper parts of the Hazara region which could cause more flood and land sliding.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Flood Water Vehicles Road Traffic Mansehra All From

Recent Stories

Emirati short film &#039;Athel&#039; gets outstand ..

14 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Investment Office, Invest in Israel set ..

29 minutes ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace praises pea ..

44 minutes ago

Emirates SkyCargo takes the taste of Pakistani man ..

52 minutes ago

Traffic congestion, improper parking, encroachment ..

24 seconds ago

Lahore Development Authority conducts anti-encroac ..

25 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.