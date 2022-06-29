UrduPoint.com

Heavy Downpour To Hit Most Parts Of Country From Thursday

Muhammad Irfan Published June 29, 2022 | 11:40 AM

Heavy downpour to hit most parts of country from Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department has advised the relevant authorities to remain alert during upcoming heavy monsoon rains starting from Thursday in different parts of the country.

According to an advisory issued by the department, moist currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are likely to enter the upper parts of the country from Thursday, which may intensify and expand to the southern parts by the end of this week, Radio Pakistan reported.

The advisory further said that under the influence of the system, rain-windstorm or thundershower is expected in Islamabad, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahuddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Okara, Sahiwal and Bahawalnagar from Thursday to Monday.

About possible impact of rain, the met office also warned that heavy rain falls may generate urban flooding in different parts of the country, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, and Faisalabad from Saturday to Monday.

It also advised fishermen to remain careful due to rough sea conditions during this time-span.

It is pertinent to mention that the advisory also warned the travellers and tourists to remain extra cautious during the forecast period.

Meanwhile, keeping in view of this situation, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has directed all Federal, provincial ministries, and their subordinate agencies, including provincial, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and District Disaster Management authorities to take timely and precautionary measures to deal with any emergency.

The NDMA has also directed local rescue services departments to run large-scale awareness campaigns to keep alert residents of flood-prone areas, especially those traveling to tourist destinations.

In addition, NDMA also advised people living in low-lying areas to be careful and report any kind of emergency to the emergency services immediately.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Abbottabad Swat Murree Alert Gujrat Sahiwal Mansehra Mardan Okara Jhang Sargodha Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Nowshera Bahawalnagar Chakwal Hafizabad Jhelum Narowal Toba Tek Singh Haripur Kohistan Swabi Attock Azad Jammu And Kashmir May All From Rains

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 541 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 ..

Pakistan reports 541 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours

5 minutes ago
 RTI: Breaking the Bureaucratic Supremacy

RTI: Breaking the Bureaucratic Supremacy

21 minutes ago
 PM directs interior ministry to work on more liber ..

PM directs interior ministry to work on more liberal visa policy

29 minutes ago
 Farogh Naseem rejects Fawad Chaudhar's claim of gi ..

Farogh Naseem rejects Fawad Chaudhar's claim of giving plots to judges

36 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 June 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 29th Ju ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 29th June 2022

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.