Heavy Downpour Triggered Flash Flood In Abbottabad
Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2024 | 03:10 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Continuous monsoon rains Friday have caused severe flash flood in Abbottabad, affecting both the city and surrounding rural areas.
The Grand Trunk Road has been submerged into flash flood water.
From last two daus, relentless heavy rains have led to severe flooding in the Galyat region. Villages including Bairen Gali, Jandar Badi, Banj, Malsa, Jogimar, and Malikan are experiencing extreme conditions.
Students in these areas were risking their lives as they navigate swollen streams and nullahs to attend school.
The situation is worsened by the absence of administrative support and the confinement of many residents to their homes.
In Abbottabad, students were exposed to grave risks as they attempt to cross treacherous waters to reach school.
Additionally, areas including Bakoat, Thandiani, and other parts of Galyat have lost their land connection with Abbottabad due to the flooding. The rains from last night have disrupted multiple connecting roads, leaving the public in a state of distress.
Residents in the hilly regions of Galyat and the Bakoat circle are facing severe challenges due to collapsed bridges and damaged infrastructure. The ongoing heavy rains have put the lives of students and locals at significant risk, especially in the affected villages.
As the situation continues to develop, many areas in Bakoat, Thandiani, and Galyat remain isolated from Abbottabad, with several key roads impacted by the floods. The community is grappling with considerable difficulties as they seek support and solutions to the crisis.
