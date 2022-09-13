UrduPoint.com

Heavy Duty Trucks Major Source Of Pollution: PGTA

Faizan Hashmi Published September 13, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Heavy duty trucks major source of pollution: PGTA

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :Passenger vehicles and heavy-duty trucks are a major source of pollution, particulate matter, and other smog-forming emissions.

Addressing press conference here, Punjab Goods Transport Association (PGTA) provincial president Chaudhry Maqbool Hussain and general secretary Malik Javed Akhtar said health risks of air pollution were extremely serious.

They said that poor air quality was increasing respiratory ailments like asthma and bronchitis, heightening the risk of life-threatening conditions like cancer, and burdening the health care system with substantial medical costs.

Particulate matter was solely responsible for up to 30,000 premature deaths each year in the world, they said.

They said that passenger vehicles were major pollution contributors, producing significant amounts of nitrogen oxides, carbon monoxide, and other pollution.

They appealed motorists to prove themselves good citizens of the country and bring their vehicles on road after getting fitness certificates.

